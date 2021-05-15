 Skip to main content
Man killed in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood
Shooting on Arlington

A St. Louis Police officer speaks to a neighbor near the scene of a shooting on Arlington Avenue near Lotus Avenue on Saturday, May 15, 2021. One victim was shot multiple times in the chest and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

 Sara Diggins

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

According to St. Louis Police, a man was found in the 1900 block of Arlington Avenue at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This story has been updated to show that the victim has died.

