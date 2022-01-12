Man killed in West County crash along Queeny Park

TOWN AND COUNTRY — A man was killed in a single-car crash Wednesday morning near Queeny Park after an apparent medical emergency, according to St. Louis County police.
The crash was reported about 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South Mason Road, along Queeny Park.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle when his car swerved off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
St. Louis police said investigators believed the driver had a medical emergency that contributed to the crash.
Police did not release the name of the man killed or any other information Wednesday.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Erin Heffernan
Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.