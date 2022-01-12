 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man killed in West County crash along Queeny Park
TOWN AND COUNTRY — A man was killed in a single-car crash Wednesday morning near Queeny Park after an apparent medical emergency, according to St. Louis County police.

The crash was reported about 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South Mason Road, along Queeny Park. 

The driver was ejected from the vehicle when his car swerved off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Louis police said investigators believed the driver had a medical emergency that contributed to the crash. 

Police did not release the name of the man killed or any other information Wednesday. 

