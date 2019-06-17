WILDWOOD • The man killed in a house fire in Wildwood on Friday morning was identified by authorities Monday as John Fox, 66. He lived in the house, in the first block of Nantucket Island Court.
Officials said Monday that the cause of the fire does not appear suspicious and there are no criminal charges tied to the fire at this time.
Firefighters responded to the house for a report of smoke at about 8:14 a.m. Firefighters found the home on fire and the man dead inside.
The fire escalated into a two-alarm blaze, with several fire departments responding.
A firefighter was taken to a hospital with a minor injury.