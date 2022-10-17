Man killed inside Jennings home

A man was killed inside a home in Jennings on Sunday night.

Police were called to an assault in the 9400 block of Bagley Drive just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday. They found a man dead in the home.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

Sgt. Tracy Panus of the St. Louis County police said the man was injured in an altercation. Panus early Monday said the cause of death hadn't been determined.

No one has been arrested in the death.

The scene is southeast of the intersection of Jennings Station and Halls Ferry roads.

