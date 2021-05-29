Man killed, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy injured in Cedar Hill shootout

JEFFERSON COUNTY — An hours-long shootout Friday night near Cedar Hill ended with a sheriff's deputy injured and a suspect related to a homicide investigation dead.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies went to the 8000 block of Lake Drive to serve a search warrant related to an ongoing missing person investigation that detectives believe could be a homicide.

They were on scene for some time gathering intelligence before a man in the house realized they were there. When he did, he immediately opened fire on them, Sheriff Dave Marshak said.

“This suspect is known to law enforcement," Marshak said in a video of a news conference Friday night. "He has a lengthy history. This is not the first time he’s encountered law enforcement. This suspect was actively trying to kill police officers this evening.”

Police and the man exchanged gunfire and the standoff continued for about an hour before the deputy was shot at about 10:45 p.m. He was taken to a hospital and underwent emergency surgery. His injuries aren't expected to be life threatening.

"Our prayers are with the deputy and his family as he begins the long road to recovery," the sheriff's department said in a news release.