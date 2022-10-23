 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man killed near Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed Sunday evening near the border of St. Louis’ Central West End and Fountain Park neighborhoods.

St. Louis police were called about 7:15 p.m. to the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and Euclid Avenue on Sunday and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release any further details on the shooting Sunday.

