Man killed near Fairground Park in north St. Louis is identified

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified a man who was killed late Monday in the 4100 block of Clay Avenue.

Dexter Pitts, 53, was found just before 9:30 p.m. inside his home suffering from a gunshot wound in his torso. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The killing, near Fairground Park in the O'Fallon neighborhood, was one of two fatal incidents Monday night.

Four people were shot near Union Boulevard and Ridge Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Two of those people were killed.

