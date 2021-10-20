Man killed near Fairground Park in north St. Louis is identified

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified a man who was killed late Monday in the 4100 block of Clay Avenue.
Dexter Pitts, 53, was found just before 9:30 p.m. inside his home suffering from a gunshot wound in his torso. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The killing, near Fairground Park in the O'Fallon neighborhood, was one of two fatal incidents Monday night.
Four people were shot near Union Boulevard and Ridge Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Two of those people were killed.
