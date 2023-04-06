ST. LOUIS — A 60-year-old man was killed Thursday morning in a crash on eastbound Interstate 70 near Jennings Station Road.

Ali Pope was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram pick up truck around 10 a.m. when there was mechanical failure with the car, Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The truck skidded into the path of an eastbound semi truck and the two vehicles collided, according to a police report.

Pope and his passenger, a 29-year-old woman, were ejected from the truck. Neither were wearing seatbelts.

The woman suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital. Pope was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash closed down all lanes, with eastbound traffic being diverted off the highway at Lucas and Hunt Road, west of the crash.

The semi truck had veered off the road and could be seen on a grassy median. A heavily damaged pick-up truck came to rest in the middle of the eastbound lanes.

Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Transportation and St. Louis County Police were all working at the scene to handle traffic and investigate the crash.