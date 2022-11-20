 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man killed on highway after leaving carjacked car

ST. LOUIS — A man who had been in a carjacked vehicle was struck and killed Sunday morning on the highway.

St. Louis police said the man got out of a car that had been stolen in a carjacking. As the man tried to run across Interstate 70 at Carrie Avenue about 3 a.m., he was struck by a car traveling eastbound. That driver remained at the scene, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police released few details Sunday morning.

