Man killed on I-270 in Kirkwood after intentionally stepping into truck's path, patrol says

KIRKWOOD — A person was killed after intentionally stepping into the path of a truck Wednesday morning on Interstate 270 in Kirkwood, authorities said.

It happened about 6 a.m. on southbound I-270 at Marshall Road, south of Big Bend Road. The case is being handled as a suicide, said Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Thompson said a man "intentionally stepped out in front of the truck."

No other details were released about the incident or the man who died. Thompson said troopers were trying to reach the relatives of the man.

