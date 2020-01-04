Man killed on Washington Avenue in downtown STL marks city's 8th homicide of 2020

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed Friday night on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis, police said.

Police said the victim was shot to death near the intersection with 16th Street around 9:30 p.m. The body lay in the street outside the Sliced Pint restaurant as police closed off the street.

The killing was the eighth homicide in St. Louis in the first three days of 2020.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim or any more details on the shooting.