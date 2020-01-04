Man killed on Washington Avenue in downtown STL marks city's 8th homicide of 2020
0 comments

Man killed on Washington Avenue in downtown STL marks city's 8th homicide of 2020

  • 0
Subscribe for 99¢
Homicide at Washington Avenue and North 16th Street

Police gather around a body at the scene of a homicide at Washington Avenue and North 16th Street on Friday, January 3, 2019. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

 Troy Stolt

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed Friday night on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis, police said.

Police said the victim was shot to death near the intersection with 16th Street around 9:30 p.m. The body lay in the street outside the Sliced Pint restaurant as police closed off the street.

The killing was the eighth homicide in St. Louis in the first three days of 2020. 

Seven people were killed in the city on Wednesday and Thursday. 

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim or any more details on the shooting. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

0 comments

Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports