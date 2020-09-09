Man killed, others injured in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and at least two people were hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting on Martin Luther King Drive near Hodiamont Avenue.

A cousin identified the dead man as Terrell Scott Sr., who was in his 40s. Police said a man and a woman were injured in the shooting, and that there may be a third person who also was struck by gunfire.

Police took two suspects into custody following a car crash about a half-mile away at Page Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue. Police say the suspect vehicle crashed near the intersection and officers then chased the suspects on foot. The two were taken to a hospital for injuries related to the car crash.

Police said it's believed the people in the vehicle were involved in the shooting. The car the suspects were in hit a moving van, but the driver of the van was not hurt.

"This area has a (history of) shootings and violence," Deputy Chief Ronnie Robinson said at the scene. "We have a patrol in the area relative to that violence ... this year itself has been a very challenging year, it's an anomaly in itself."

Martin Luther King Drive is at the border of the Hamilton Heights and Wells-Goodfellow neighborhoods.