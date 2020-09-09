Man killed, others injured in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and at least two people were hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting on Martin Luther King Drive near Hodiamont Avenue.
A cousin identified the dead man as Terrell Scott Sr., who was in his 40s. Police said a man and a woman were injured in the shooting, and that there may be a third person who also was struck by gunfire.
Police took two suspects into custody following a car crash about a half-mile away at Page Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue. Police say the suspect vehicle crashed near the intersection and officers then chased the suspects on foot. The two were taken to a hospital for injuries related to the car crash.
Police said it's believed the people in the vehicle were involved in the shooting. The car the suspects were in hit a moving van, but the driver of the van was not hurt.
"This area has a (history of) shootings and violence," Deputy Chief Ronnie Robinson said at the scene. "We have a patrol in the area relative to that violence ... this year itself has been a very challenging year, it's an anomaly in itself."
Martin Luther King Drive is at the border of the Hamilton Heights and Wells-Goodfellow neighborhoods.
Scott's cousin, Jean Jackson, comforted family members who gathered outside the police tape where the shooting occurred. She said she was "nervous and shook up" by the violence.
Jackson said Scott's son, Terrell Djuan Scott Jr., 18, was killed in a shooting less than a week ago on Hodiamont Avenue, just a few blocks from Wednesday's shooting scene.
"We see this every day, every other day," Jackson said. "But it's hard to see your own family member on the ground."
No officers were injured. Three guns were recovered after the two suspects were taken into custody.
Laurie Skrivan with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.