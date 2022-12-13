Man killed outside St. Louis gas station after confronting teens about stolen car

ST. LOUIS — Police arrested three teenagers and are searching for a fourth after a man was slain Monday morning confronting the teens about a stolen car, authorities said Tuesday.

The victim, 43-year-old Carlos Morton, was shot in the head about 6:15 a.m. Monday on the BP gas station parking lot, in the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue near South 14th Street.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggests that Morton was slain after confronting the suspects about an alleged stolen vehicle.

Morton died at the scene. He lived in the 1400 block of Peabody Court. Morton's family could not be reached Tuesday.

Police arrested three teenage boys who sped away from the shooting in a vehicle. Officers chased the vehicle, which crashed at North 18th Street and Delmar Boulevard, more than a mile from the gas station where Morton died.

Police turned the boys over to juvenile authorities. Police have not said how old the boys are.

A fourth teen in the car was a girl who got away, police said.