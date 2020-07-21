Man killed, six people injured when cars collide at St. Louis intersection

ST. LOUIS — One person died Monday evening after a two-vehicle crash at North Vandeventer and West Bell avenues.

The intersection is on the edge of the Vandeventer and Grand Center neighborhoods in the city.

Police responded at about 8:45 p.m. to the crash. An unidentified man died at a hospital. Six other people, including a 4-year-old girl, were taken to a hospital and stable, police said. Authorities did not release information about their injuries.

The man who died was a passenger in a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis that was heading west on West Bell, police said.

The Grand Marquis was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling south on Vandeventer.

The man who died was thrown out of the vehicle; the driver of the Grand Marquis was a 29-year-old man, police said.

The Tahoe's driver was a 49-year-old man; his passengers included the child, two adults and another female whose age was not released by police.