Man killed, suspect arrested after shooting outside tire shop in Walnut Park East

ST. LOUIS — Police have arrested one person after a man in his 30s was shot and killed Monday afternoon in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood in north St. Louis.

Officers were called to Mitchell Tire Repair, 5403 Harney Ave., just after 5 p.m., according to police reports.

They found a man in the parking lot of the shop who had been shot in the neck and was not breathing or conscious, police said.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect stayed on scene and was arrested.

The shooting was near the border of the Mark Twain neighborhood.

Additional information was not immediately available.