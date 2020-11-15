Man slain, suspect critically injured in Walnut Park West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — One man was killed and another was critically injured in a double shooting Sunday afternoon in the 5600 block of Hiller Place, authorities said.
Brandon Clay, 33, died at a hospital. A 29-year-old man was in critical but stable condition. Police said the survivor is a suspect in Clay's death.
The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Police did not provide information on what led to the shooting.
Clay lived in the 6100 block of Lalite Avenue.
Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.