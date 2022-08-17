 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man killed, teen wounded in Hamilton Heights shooting

ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old man was killed and a 14-year-old boy wounded Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood. 

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at Hodiamont Avenue and Romaine Place. The 14-year-old was conscious and breathing, police said. 

No other information was available Wednesday evening. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of Aug. 5,  at least 77 children are on that list. Twelve have died; 66 were injured. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

