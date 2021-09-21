Man killed, three hurt by gunfire at vigil in Downtown West neighborhood

Story originally published 9 a.m. Tuesday. UPDATED at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday with more details about the victims.
ST. LOUIS — One man was killed and three people were shot Monday night when someone opened fire on mourners at a vigil held for another homicide victim, police said.
The quadruple shooting happened about 8:40 p.m. Monday near the 2000 block of St. Charles Street, about two blocks from St. Louis police headquarters.
Cedric Owens, 34, of St. Louis, was killed and two women, both 23, were shot in the head. Both the women were taken to a hospital where they were considered unstable and in critical condition, police said Tuesday.
The fourth victim, a 21-year-old, was shot in the leg, but was considered stable.
The shots were fired by occupants of a black SUV at a crowd of people gathered for a vigil for Demetrise Thomas, police said. Thomas, 27, was fatally shot just before 1 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North 20th Street.
Children were among dozens of mourners attending a vigil for Thomas, but no child was hit by gunfire. Debris left behind after the shooting included teddy bears mourners had brought to the vigil.
Public Safety Director Dan Isom said in a statement Tuesday morning: "Every life lost to gun violence is a tragedy, and our city mourns last night’s attack on those who came together for a peaceful vigil."
Isom went on to say that any effort to combat violence must "address root causes of crime - poverty, housing instability, and more" in St. Louis. He said the motive for the shooting remains unclear.
"There’s no quick fix to address crime in our neighborhoods," he added, "but we are dedicated to providing the resources necessary to make our downtown region and all of St. Louis a safer place for every resident.”
Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Kim Bell and Erin Heffernan of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.