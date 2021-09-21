Man killed, three hurt in ‘egregious’ shootings at vigil in Downtown West neighborhood

Story originally published 9 a.m. Tuesday. UPDATED at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday with more details about the victims.

ST. LOUIS — One man was killed and three people were wounded Monday night when someone opened fire on mourners at a vigil held for another homicide victim, police said.

The quadruple shooting happened about 8:40 p.m. Monday near the 2000 block of St. Charles Street, about two blocks from St. Louis police headquarters.

Cedric Owens, 34, of St. Louis, was killed and two women, both 23, were shot in the head. Both the women were taken to a hospital where they were considered unstable and in critical condition, police said Tuesday.

The fourth victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the leg, but was considered stable.

The shots were fired by occupants of a black SUV at a crowd of people gathered in the Downtown West neighborhood for a vigil for Demetrise Thomas, police said. Thomas, 27, was fatally shot just before 1 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North 20th Street.