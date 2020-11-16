Man killed, three injured in head-on crash in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man was killed and three people were injured in a head-on crash Sunday on Highway 94 in St. Charles County, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the man who died as Justin R. Luckett, 43, of St. Charles.

The crash occurred about 6 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Highway 94, less than a mile from the Weldon Spring boat ramp, the patrol said.

Luckett was heading west in a 1995 Nissan Sentra. A 2017 Nissan Maxima was traveling east.

The patrol said Luckett's vehicle crossed the center line and struck the Maxima head-on.

Luckett was pronounced dead at Progress West hospital. He had been wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The driver of the Maxima, Bryan C. Powell, was seriously injured. Powell, 59, lives in Defiance, Missouri. Passengers Jamie E. Powell, 48, of Defiance, and Charles E. Bennett, 27, of the St. Louis area, suffered moderate injuries, the patrol said. They were all wearing seat belts, the patrol said.