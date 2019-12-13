UPDATES with police searching for killer but unclear if more than one suspect is involved.
MOLINE ACRES — A quadruple shooting outside a barber shop late Thursday night killed one man and hospitalized three others.
The four were shot about 10:15 p.m. in the 9900 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard, in the north St. Louis County community of Moline Acres.
The man who died was 19 years old. His name was not released. Police said he died at the scene.
The three injured men were expected to survive. Their conditions were not released.
St. Louis police officer Tracy Panus said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
Police were searching for a suspect and it wasn't clear if more than one gunman was involved.
The four men were shot in the parking lot of a strip mall that includes several businesses, including the barber shop. Moline Acres police asked county detectives to handle the investigation.
No other details were released early Friday.
To read crime statistics for Moline Acres, click here.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.