 Skip to main content
Man killed, three people hurt by gunfire at vigil in Downtown West neighborhood
0 comments
top story

Man killed, three people hurt by gunfire at vigil in Downtown West neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Monday with comments from public safety director.

ST. LOUIS — One man was killed and three people were hurt Monday night when someone opened fire on mourners at a vigil held for another homicide victim, police said.

The quadruple shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Monday near the 2000 block of St. Charles Street. Police have not identified the man who died or said how bad the injuries were to the three who survived.

The shots were fired by occupants of a dark-colored SUV as people were gathered for a vigil for Demetrise Thomas, police said. Children were in attendance at the vigil, but none was hurt.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Thomas, 27, was fatally shot just before 1 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North 20th Street.

Public Safety Director Dan Isom said in a statement Tuesday morning: "Every life lost to gun violence is a tragedy, and our city mourns last night’s attack on those who came together for a peaceful vigil."

Isom went on to say that any effort to combat violence must "address root causes of crime - poverty, housing instability, and more" in St. Louis.

"There’s no quick fix to address crime in our neighborhoods," he added, "but we are dedicated to providing the resources necessary to make our downtown region and all of St. Louis a safer place for every resident.”

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: County Executive Sam Page announces new vaccine clinic

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News