Man killed, three people hurt by gunfire at vigil in Downtown West neighborhood

A detective shines a flashlight on a stuffed animal a shooting near the intersection of 20th Street and St. Charles Street in the Downtown West neighborhood of St. Louis on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com
A police officer places markers at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of 20th Street and St. Charles Street in the Downtown West neighborhood of St. Louis on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com
A minivan with several broken windows sits on St. Charles Street while police investigate a shooting in the Downtown West neighborhood of St. Louis on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com
Police close down traffic from Locust Street to north of Washington Avenue after a shooting near the intersection of 20th Street and St. Charles Street in the Downtown West neighborhood of St. Louis on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com
A window is shot at a building at the corner of Locust Street and 20th Street near the scene of a shooting in the Downtown West neighborhood of St. Louis on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com
Police investigate a shooting near the intersection of 20th Street of St. Charles Street in the Downtown West neighborhood of St. Louis on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com
Remnants of a vigil are strewn about the scene of a shooting near the intersection of 20th Street and St. Charles Street in the Downtown West neighborhood of St. Louis on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com
A St. Louis police officer stands outside the scene of a shooting on St. Charles Street while officers investigate in the Downtown West neighborhood of St. Louis on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com
UPDATED at 9 a.m. Monday with comments from public safety director.
ST. LOUIS — One man was killed and three people were hurt Monday night when someone opened fire on mourners at a vigil held for another homicide victim, police said.
The quadruple shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Monday near the 2000 block of St. Charles Street. Police have not identified the man who died or said how bad the injuries were to the three who survived.
The shots were fired by occupants of a dark-colored SUV as people were gathered for a vigil for Demetrise Thomas, police said. Children were in attendance at the vigil, but none was hurt.
Thomas, 27, was fatally shot just before 1 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North 20th Street.
Public Safety Director Dan Isom said in a statement Tuesday morning: "Every life lost to gun violence is a tragedy, and our city mourns last night’s attack on those who came together for a peaceful vigil."
Isom went on to say that any effort to combat violence must "address root causes of crime - poverty, housing instability, and more" in St. Louis.