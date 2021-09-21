Man killed, three people hurt by gunfire at vigil in Downtown West neighborhood

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Monday with comments from public safety director.

ST. LOUIS — One man was killed and three people were hurt Monday night when someone opened fire on mourners at a vigil held for another homicide victim, police said.

The quadruple shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Monday near the 2000 block of St. Charles Street. Police have not identified the man who died or said how bad the injuries were to the three who survived.

The shots were fired by occupants of a dark-colored SUV as people were gathered for a vigil for Demetrise Thomas, police said. Children were in attendance at the vigil, but none was hurt.

Thomas, 27, was fatally shot just before 1 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North 20th Street.

Public Safety Director Dan Isom said in a statement Tuesday morning: "Every life lost to gun violence is a tragedy, and our city mourns last night’s attack on those who came together for a peaceful vigil."