Man killed, two injured when car slams into tree along Skinker Boulevard
ST. LOUIS — One man was killed and two people were injured Sunday when an SUV slammed into a tree along Skinker Boulevard, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 4 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Skinker, along the western edge of Forest Park. St. Louis police said the man who died was a passenger in a 2011 GMC Terrain. He has not been identified.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, was hurt and considered to be stable at a hospital, police said. A passenger, also a 33-year-old man, was critically injured and unstable at a hospital, police said.

The SUV was heading south on Skinker when it swerved to the right and hit the tree. The Terrain then bounced back into the southbound lanes of Skinker.

The police department's accident-reconstruction investigators are handling the case.

