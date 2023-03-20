ST. LOUIS — A man died and two people were critically injured late Sunday when an SUV overturned along Highway 40 (Interstate 64) near Hampton Avenue, police said.

Police on Monday said they don't know the name or age of the man who died.

The crash happened about 11:40 p.m. Sunday. A 22-year-old woman was driving a 2007 Ford Escape west on the highway. The vehicle ran off the highway just west of Hampton and overturned.

All three occupants were thrown out of the vehicle, police said.

The man who died had been riding in the front seat. The driver and a 23-year-old man who had been riding in the backseat were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The St. Louis Police Department's accident-reconstruction team is investigating the crash.