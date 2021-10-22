Man killed when car crashes into tractor-trailer on I-70 in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man from Cottleville was killed when the car he was riding in Friday morning crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer and went airborne on Interstate 70, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 21-year-old Jacob A. Stauffer.

Stauffer was a passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze heading west on the interstate about 3:20 a.m. Friday, east of Lake Saint Louis Boulevard. The patrol said a Kenworth T680 tractor-trailer was also heading west. The truck was in front of the Cruze, traveling in the same lane.

The Cruze was speeding and coming up behind the truck rapidly, the patrol said. The car hit the back of the tractor-trailer, then went airborne, slamming into the roof of the truck.

The car landed on the interstate, slid off the road and hit a concrete median wall, spinning around and coming to a stop facing east, the patrol said.

The patrol said the man driving the Cruze was Robert S. Burkle, 22, of Altoona, Iowa. Burkle suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The driver of the truck, Danilo Leyda, 46, of Orlando, Florida, was not injured, police said.

The patrol said they didn't know if Burkle or Stauffer had been wearing seat belts. Leyda was wearing a seat belt.