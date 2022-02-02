Man killed when car crashes into tree in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A driver was killed early Wednesday after his speeding car hit a tree in south St. Louis, police said.

Patrick Pinnell, 29, died near Chippewa Street and Marine Avenue. The crash was reported at 2:51 a.m. Wednesday.

Pinnell was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Impala east on Chippewa. The car was going at high speed, police said, when it crashed in the Marine Villa neighborhood.

Pinnell lived in the 1000 block of Lami Street in Soulard.

The police accident-reconstruction team is investigating the crash.

Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com

