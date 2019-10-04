A car trying to make a U-turn on a Lincoln County highway was struck by a tractor-trailer Thursday, killing a passenger and injuring two others in the car.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the person who died as John J. Yasenko, 32, of Lakewood, Colorado.
The crash was just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday on northbound Highway 61 at Route B in Lincoln County.
John Yasenko was a passenger in a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria that was struck by a 2007 Freightliner CST 120.
Jared L. Yasenko, 30, of Nebo, Illinois, was driving the Crown Victoria. He was moderately injured and taken to a hospital in Lake Saint Louis. Another passenger in the car, Jessica A. Yasenko, 25, of Syracuse, Utah, was seriously injured and taken to a hospital in St. Louis County.
Police said Jared Yasenko was trying to make a U-turn on Highway 61 when his car was struck by the tractor-trailer. John Yasenko died at the scene. John, Jared and Jessica Yasenko had all been wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 37-year-old man from Minnesota, was uninjured, the patrol said. He was wearing a seat belt.