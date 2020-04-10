Man killed when car veers off Interstate 70, overturns in north St. Louis

UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. Friday with new details from police

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally injured late Thursday night when a car ran off Interstate 70 and overturned in north St. Louis.

Police said the 30-year-old man who died was driving a 2013 Dodge Challenger. The vehicle was heading east on Interstate 70 when it ran off the road and crashed just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

The vehicle struck a fence, crossed over Bircher Boulevard, struck a light pole and overturned near Semple Avenue. The driver was thrown out of the vehicle. He was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where he died, police said.

His name has not been released.

A 22-year-old man who was a passenger in the Challenger was uninjured, police said.

The St. Louis Police Department's accident-reconstruction team is investigating, which was in the city's Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood. Police released no other details.