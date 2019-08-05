JEFFERSON COUNTY • A large truck that was pushing an oversized load flipped over on Highway 30 just outside of High Ridge on Monday morning, killing the 65-year-old driver, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Donald R. Riley, 65, of Owensville, Indiana was pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck was helping to push an "over-dimension load," though officials could not give more details as to what the load contained. The load was being pulled by another truck at the front.
The trucks were moving the load westbound on Highway 30 west of Route PP when the rear truck started to swerve. Riley attempted to brake, and the truck swerved off the right side of the roadway, then swerved in the opposite direction, over the eastbound lanes and off the left side of the roadway. It then again swung right, striking a sign. The truck overturned and landed upside down.
The highway patrol responded to the scene at 11:25 a.m. Riley was not wearing a seat belt.