Man killed while trying to rob ATM technician in north St. Louis County, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man who police believe attempted to rob an ATM technician on Tuesday was shot in the parking lot of a credit union and later died at a hospital, police said.

Police were called to the 600 block of Greenway Chase Drive about 1:30 p.m. for a shooting. It appears two people attempted to rob the technician who was working at an ATM, and during the robbery one of the suspects was shot, St. Louis County police said. The second suspect left the scene in a vehicle.

Police would not say whether the technician or someone else shot the suspect. The technician remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

The shooting occurred at Vantage Credit Union, which shares a parking lot with North County Children's Academy. The day care was temporarily placed on lockdown following the shooting.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.