Man killed, woman injured in double shooting in Hamilton Heights neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a double shooting late Monday night in St. Louis, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 11:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Temple Place, off Page Boulevard. The scene is in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Xavien Brooks, 28, of the 4300 block of Taft Avenue, died at a hospital. A woman, 46, was taken to a hospital. Police did not release her condition.

Homicide detectives are handling the case. Police do not have a suspect, department spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said.

In the first six months of the year, crime in Hamilton Heights was down about 2% compared to the same period in 2019, according to crime statistics.