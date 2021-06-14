 Skip to main content
Man killed, woman injured in double shooting in Near North Riverfront neighborhood of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a double shooting early Monday north of downtown, police said.

The victims were found about 4:20 a.m. at O'Fallon and Lewis streets, in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood.

Police said the woman was shot in the arm and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The man was shot in the head and died at the scene.

No additional information was provided by police.

