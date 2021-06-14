Man killed, woman injured in double shooting in Near North Riverfront neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a double shooting early Monday north of downtown, police said.
The victims were found about 4:20 a.m. at O'Fallon and Lewis streets, in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood.
Police said the woman was shot in the arm and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The man was shot in the head and died at the scene.
No additional information was provided by police.
2021 St. Louis area homicide map
Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.
From staff reports
