Man killed, woman injured in double shooting in Near North Riverfront neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a double shooting early Monday north of downtown, police said.

The victims were found about 4:20 a.m. at O'Fallon and Lewis streets, in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood.

Police said the woman was shot in the arm and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The man was shot in the head and died at the scene.

No additional information was provided by police.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 for 6 months

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.