Man killed, woman injured in Velda City shooting

VELDA CITY — A man was killed and a woman was injured in an early Friday morning shooting in a Velda City neighborhood.

Velda City police were called to the shooting about 1:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Edison Avenue, a residential street near the intersection of Lucas-Hunt and Natural Bridge roads.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for at least one gunshot wound to the leg.

St. Louis County police took lead over of the investigation Friday. The department did not release any more details on the death Friday morning.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, people can also contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 if you have any information regarding the incident.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.