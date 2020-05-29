You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man killed, woman injured in Velda City shooting
0 comments

Man killed, woman injured in Velda City shooting

Subscribe for $1 a month

VELDA CITY — A man was killed and a woman was injured in an early Friday morning shooting in a Velda City neighborhood. 

Velda City police were called to the shooting about 1:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Edison Avenue, a residential street near the intersection of Lucas-Hunt and Natural Bridge roads. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for at least one gunshot wound to the leg. 

St. Louis County police took lead over of the investigation Friday. The department did not release any more details on the death Friday morning. 

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, people can also contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 if you have any information regarding the incident.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports