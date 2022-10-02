Man killed, woman shot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday night near Fountain Park in north St. Louis.

St. Louis police were called to the shooting just before 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Walton Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his face on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet released the man's identity.

A 57-year-old woman had also been shot and was privately taken to a hospital for treatment.

"Officers were challenged by numerous uncooperative parties and assistance from other districts and units was requested," a St. Louis police description of the shooting scene reads.

St. Louis police ask anyone with information on the killing to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or give an anonymous tip for a possible reward to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.