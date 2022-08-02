Man killed, woman wounded in University City shooting

UNIVERSITY CITY — Police on Tuesday say a man was fatally shot and a woman wounded one night earlier in University City.
Officers were summoned about 10:45 p.m. to the 6500 block of Bartmer Avenue for a shooting stemming from a "domestic disturbance," police said.
A man and woman were shot inside their home, police said. The man died at a hospital; the woman was stable.
Witnesses told police a white sedan was seen fleeing the shooting, police said.
