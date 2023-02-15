ST. LOUIS — A gas station customer fatally shot a man trying to steal his car just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, police said the man told them.

The 48-year-old was a customer at a Zoom Gulf station on Tucker Boulevard, just north of downtown. He shot the suspected thief, in his 20s, once in the chest, police said. The man ran off, but collapsed and died not a block away.

Police said both men had guns, and warned residents against fighting an attacker.

"I would strongly encourage that, you know, you flee the situation as soon as possible," police Capt. Pierre Benoist later said. "But if you're in such a situation where you have to defend yourself, you must defend yourself. And from what I gather this morning, that is the case."

Wednesday's shooting was the latest example of victims in the St. Louis region violently confronting suspects, as car thefts skyrocketed over the past year.

St. Louis prosecutors charged Brett M. Kress, 26, with involuntary manslaughter after authorities say Kress shot and killed a man Jan. 7 who tried to steal his car in Soulard. The confrontation was at a Conoco gas station, 1314 Gravois Avenue. Surveillance video showed the suspected robber, Jesse Lopez, trying to run away; Kress shot him three times, police said.

A woman tracked down her stolen car and killed two men Dec. 21 outside a Speedie Gas near North Broadway Street and Riverview Boulevard, police said.

And on Oct. 31, two boys, ages 14 and 16, were shot after stealing a woman's car in north St. Louis. The boys were among five juveniles who took the woman's car from the 10000 block of Lookaway Drive in the city's Riverview neighborhood, police said. The woman and other witnesses tracked the car to Flordell Hills, and police said two of the boys were shot while sitting in the back seat of a Kia. Police haven't said who fired the shots.

St. Louis police Sgt. Charles Wall said the city has had 21 reported carjackings so far this year, one fewer than the same time last year. The city has had 978 motor vehicle thefts this year, Wall said, compared with 428 motor vehicle thefts this time last year — a 129% increase.

The surge of thefts peaked this past summer, dipped late last year, then ticked back up in recent weeks. Benoist on Wednesday said there have been 138 car thefts reported in the last week.

St. Louis was among 30 cities across the United States mentioned in a January crime report by the Council on Criminal Justice. The council looked at vehicle thefts from 2019, before the beginning of the pandemic, through the end of 2022. St. Louis saw a 109% increase in car thefts during that period, the eighth-highest; the average increase across those months in the 30 cities was 59%. Only one of the cities, Baltimore, reported a decrease.

The report went on to say that two patterns emerged. Some cities like Denver and Milwaukee saw a spike in the first months of the pandemic, then a decrease. The second pattern was seen in St. Louis, Chicago, Memphis and some other cities. For them, vehicle thefts didn't increase much early in the pandemic but "rose precipitously" in 2022. Much of last year's spike in St. Louis has been attributed to a viral TikTok video that showed how to break in and drive off in some models of Kias and Hyundais using only a screwdriver and a USB charging cable.

Benoist said a task force is working in the city and sometimes officers on the night watch in downtown and Midtown will be on the lookout for car thieves. He said police have put up flyers at gas pumps, primarily in south St. Louis, to warn motorists to be aware of their surroundings. Police have parked a portable video surveillance called SkyCop outside some stations to deter thefts.

Several St. Louis County police agencies, plus the FBI, have set up a task force, too. In O'Fallon, Missouri, police chased a stolen car whose occupants were suspected of trying to break into vehicles at an apartment complex about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. The pursuit ended in the suspects crashing into utility poles in Kirkwood, and two 16-year-old boys suffering moderate injuries.

On Wednesday at the Zoom gas station on North Tucker, crime-scene tape extended to O'Fallon Street, east of Tucker, where police set up a screen to block the view of the dead suspect.

On the gas station lot, an evidence marker was near a white four-door sedan parked near the pumps.

Benoist, the police captain, said he didn't know if the car's owner was inside his car or out when he shot the suspect.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate, police said, and are pulling video surveillance from the gas station.