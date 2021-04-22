Man linked to two Franklin County fentanyl overdoses, including one fatal, gets 10 years

ST. LOUIS — A Franklin County man who left a woman who was overdosing in a public library was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison.

Tyler Q. Pope, 27, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to distribution of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school and admitted supplying the heroin that caused the woman's overdose on May 22, 2017.

She collapsed in the bathroom of the public library in Washington, Missouri, was discovered by a patron and revived with Narcan, according to Pope's plea agreement. The library is close to the Immanuel Lutheran Church and School.

Pope also admitted texting with another man, identified only as B.S., about supplying him with drugs. Pope's supplier later decided to provide B.S. the drugs directly. B.S. fatally overdosed in the bathroom of the Dairy Delight restaurant later that day.

The Washington Missourian reported at the time that the victim was Billy Snow Jr., 25. Pope's supplier also fatally overdosed.

Pope was originally facing a drug charge that carried a mandatory 10-year prison sentence.

