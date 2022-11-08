 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man lying in road struck by car and killed in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man lying in the road was run over by a car and killed Monday night in St. Louis, police said.

The name of the man hasn't been released.

He was struck by a car about 8:30 p.m. Monday at Hamilton and Natural Bridge avenues.

A 54-year-old man was driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 north on Hamilton, approaching Natural Bridge. He ran over what he thought was debris, police said.

When he realized what he had hit was actually a person lying in the road, the driver pulled over to the curb and waited for police.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he died.

Police said the driver is cooperating with investigators.

