Man lying in street in front of tractor-trailer is run over, killed in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man lying in front of a tractor-trailer was run over and killed Saturday in what police described as a suicide.

Police said they don't know the name or age of the man who died.

He was killed about 5 p.m. Saturday at Lafayette Avenue and South Seventh Street.

A 2020 International tractor-trailer was stopped at a red light on Seventh Street. A preliminary investigation determined that a pedestrian laid down in the road in front of the rear axles. The truck's driver, a 55-year-old man, was unaware the pedestrian was down there, police said.

When the light turned green, the truck moved through the intersection, rolling over the pedestrian.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.