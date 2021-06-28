 Skip to main content
Man lying in street run over, killed by tractor-trailer in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man over the weekend who laid down in a street was run over and killed by a tractor-trailer in what police described as a suicide.

Police said they didn't know the name or age of the man who died.

He was killed about 5 p.m. Sunday at Lafayette Avenue and South Seventh Street.

A 2020 International tractor-trailer was stopped at a red light on Seventh Street. A preliminary investigation determined that the man laid down underneath the rig and in front of the rear wheels. The truck's driver, a 55-year-old man, was unaware of the other man's actions, police said.

When the light turned green, the truck moved through the intersection, rolling over the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suicide prevention hotline

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to correct that the man was killed Sunday, not Saturday, as police initially reported.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to correct that the man was killed Sunday, not Saturday, as police initially reported.

