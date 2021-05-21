Man made more than 2,000 fraudulent returns, costing Home Depot $595K, feds say

ST. LOUIS — A man who returned stolen goods to Home Depot more than 2,000 times in 28 states has been arrested and will face charges in St. Louis.

Xaiviair Brown, 44, was released to a residence in Vinita Park on Friday after a brief appearance in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. Brown was arrested May 14 after being indicted last month on four felony counts of wire fraud and one charge of unauthorized use of an access device. He pleaded not guilty Monday.

The indictment says that from April 2017 to March of this year, Brown stole merchandise from various Home Depot stores and then returned that merchandise to stores in 28 states, costing the retailer over $595,328.

Brown presented more than 1,900 different temporary driver’s licenses to employees in order to evade fraud prevention procedures. Those who wish to return items without a receipt need to present photo ID and get a gift card with the value of the returned items. By altering information on the licenses, Brown avoided immediate detection, the indictment says.

In Home Depot stores in eastern Missouri, Brown received about $62,824 in store credit, court records show.

