Man may have died after accidental shooting, police say
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man shot to death on Monday may have been accidentally wounded, police said. 

Officers found the man, 27, shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Broadlawns Lane in unincorporated St. Louis County, police said. 

They tried to save him, but couldn't, police said. A handgun was found nearby; police said they think the shooting may have been accidental. 

Police did not identify the victim.

