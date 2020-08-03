Man may have died after accidental shooting, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man shot to death on Monday may have been accidentally wounded, police said.

Officers found the man, 27, shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Broadlawns Lane in unincorporated St. Louis County, police said.

They tried to save him, but couldn't, police said. A handgun was found nearby; police said they think the shooting may have been accidental.

Police did not identify the victim.