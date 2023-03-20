CLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury acquitted a 24-year-old man of all charges Friday in an October 2018 shooting that killed a Spanish Lake man and injured his 14-year-old son.

A jury found Lopez Watson-Simms not guilty on counts of first-degree murder, burglary, assault and armed criminal action.

Prosecutors argued during the trial last week that Watson-Simms was one of three masked people who burst into the home of Carlos Morris, 37, early Oct. 4, 2018.

Watson-Simms' defense attorney Travis Noble said Friday that the prosecutors' case relied heavily on a palm print on the home's storm door that St. Louis County police believed matched Watson-Simms.

Noble said he questioned the validity of that evidence during the trial and focused on whether police properly investigated other possible culprits of the shooting.

Video surveillance captured figures entering and leaving Morris' home about 1:45 a.m., according to court documents. Multiple shots were fired in the short time they were inside, killing Morris and critically wounding his 14-year-old son.

The case had been set to go to trial in October. A jury was selected, but the trial was delayed before the jury was sworn in when a St. Louis County assistant prosecutor reported transportation problems getting to court.

Watson-Simms was in custody awaiting trial for more than four years.