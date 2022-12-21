Man offered St. Louis police $2,000 and an expensive watch to go free, charges say

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors filed charges Tuesday against a man they say offered police $2,000 and an expensive watch to let him go free.

Dylan G. Irizarry, 31, faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and bribery of a public servant.

He was arrested Tuesday while driving a black Audi A5 that was reported stolen in St. Louis County. Police wrote in charging documents they could see a driver fumbling around and reaching in different compartments. When they walked up to the car, they saw a black handgun with a drum-style magazine in the passenger seat.

Irizarry is not allowed to have a gun because he is a felon. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation in 2016 to charges connected with the death of Darnell "Chilli" Robinson, 24, who was found shot four times in the head. Irizarry admitted to setting a Toyota Camry and Robinson's body on fire.

On Tuesday, officers tried to arrest Irizarry, but he resisted by refusing to take his hands off the steering wheel, police wrote in court documents.

After he finally got out of the car, Irizarry said to one officer, "Listen man, I got $2,000 in my bag man. Ya'll can have that and that $30,000 watch. Just let me walk off," according to court documents.

Irizarry was ordered held without bond. An attorney was not yet listed in court documents.