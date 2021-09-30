Man on death row for fatal St. Louis bank robbery dies

A man on death row for a fatal 2002 bank robbery in St. Louis has died in federal prison.

Robert L. Bolden Sr. died Sunday, Federal Bureau of Prisons records show. A notice of Bolden's death was filed Wednesday in his appeal.

No cause of death was provided for the 58-year-old. Prison officials did not respond to a question about the cause and his lawyers could not be immediately reached for comment.

In 2016, Bolden was transferred to the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, Missouri, after he suffered kidney failure and was placed on dialysis, court records show. He also had diabetes.

Bolden was sentenced to death in 2006 for killing bank guard Nathan Ley during a botched robbery.

Bolden, Dominick Price and Corteze Edwards planned to rob the Bank of America at 9075 Goodfellow Boulevard on the Halls Ferry Circle on Oct. 7, 2002. Bolden was planning to disarm a security guard and hold him hostage during the robbery. Instead, after a struggle, Bolden shot Ley in the jaw with a .22-caliber revolver, then in the top of the head after he stooped over, according to trial testimony. Bolden and the others then fled, but witnesses and DNA led investigators to Bolden.