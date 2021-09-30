Man on death row for fatal St. Louis bank robbery dies

A man on death row for a fatal 2002 bank robbery in St. Louis has died in federal prison.
Robert L. Bolden Sr. died Sunday, Federal Bureau of Prisons records show. A notice of Bolden's death was filed Wednesday in his appeal.
No cause of death was provided for the 58-year-old. Prison officials did not respond to a question about the cause and his lawyers could not be immediately reached for comment.
In 2016, Bolden was transferred to the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, Missouri, after he suffered kidney failure and was placed on dialysis, court records show. He also had diabetes.
Bolden was sentenced to death in 2006 for killing bank guard Nathan Ley during a botched robbery.
Bolden, Dominick Price and Corteze Edwards planned to rob the Bank of America at 9075 Goodfellow Boulevard on the Halls Ferry Circle on Oct. 7, 2002. Bolden was planning to disarm a security guard and hold him hostage during the robbery. Instead, after a struggle, Bolden shot Ley in the jaw with a .22-caliber revolver, then in the top of the head after he stooped over, according to trial testimony. Bolden and the others then fled, but witnesses and DNA led investigators to Bolden.
Price, then 22, and Edwards, 23, both of the 9000 block of Newby Street in St. Louis, pleaded guilty and were each sentenced to 24 years and four months in prison.
Bolden went to trial, and was convicted by a jury of conspiracy, being a felon in possession of a firearm, attempted robbery and carrying and using a firearm during the crime. Jurors recommended the death penalty on the latter two charges.
When he was sentenced to death, Bolden did not apologize, instead quoting scripture.
In court, Ley's mother, Linda Ley, said that if Bolden was sincere, "Then he can look forward to when he can face God and face my son. And apologize."
Ley, a Hazelwood Central High School graduate who earned a degree in criminal justice from the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 2000, was engaged to be married at the time of his death. He'd worked briefly as a U.S. Border Patrol agent before moving back home, and had taken a private security job while applying to local police departments.
Bolden was a Canadian citizen, having been brought to the U.S. at just a year old, court records show. Bolden's lawyers claimed in his appeal that the government knew that but failed to notify him of his rights under the Vienna Convention, and failed to alert the Canadian consulate, but a judge rejected that argument.