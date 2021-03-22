Man on moped killed in hit-and-run in Jennings is identified

JENNINGS — St. Louis County police on Monday identified the driver of a moped who was killed in a hit-and-run wreck as a 30-year-old Jennings man.

Clavel Chairse, 30, of the 5600 block of Hodiamont Avenue in Jennings, was struck Sunday less than a quarter mile from his home.

First-responders were called to Emma and Helen avenues about 6 p.m. Sunday and found Chairse suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Chairse was riding a moped east on Emma Avenue when someone driving a 2018 silver Volvo struck him. The person driving the Volvo left the scene in a small white car, police said. The Volvo was left at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call county police at 636-529-8210, or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.