Man on moped killed in hit-and-run in Jennings, suspect car abandoned at the scene

JENNINGS — A man riding a moped died after he was hit by a car at an intersection in Jennings on Sunday evening, St. Louis County police said.
First responders were called to the scene at Emma and Helen avenues at about 6 p.m. and found the man suffering from life threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Investigators say the man was riding a moped east on Emma Avenue when someone driving a 2018 silver Volvo struck him. The person driving the Volvo reportedly left the scene in a small white car. The Volvo was left at the scene.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call county police at 636-529-8210, or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
