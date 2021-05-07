Man on motor bike dies in Spanish Lake crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man riding a mini bike died after the bike hit a car Thursday night in the Spanish Lake area of north St. Louis County.
Police have not yet released the name of the 38-year-old victim.
The crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The mini bike was heading west on Scott Avenue at Bowers Avenue when it went into the intersection and hit a southbound Ford Fusion. The man was thrown from the mini bike and died at a hospital.
The driver of the Ford wasn't hurt.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.