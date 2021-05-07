 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man on motor bike dies in Spanish Lake crash
0 comments

Man on motor bike dies in Spanish Lake crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man riding a mini bike died after the bike hit a car Thursday night in the Spanish Lake area of north St. Louis County.

Police have not yet released the name of the 38-year-old victim.

The crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The mini bike was heading west on Scott Avenue at Bowers Avenue when it went into the intersection and hit a southbound Ford Fusion. The man was thrown from the mini bike and died at a hospital.

The driver of the Ford wasn't hurt.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: Aisha and Tony discuss how to increase vaccination rates in Missouri

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports