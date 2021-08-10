 Skip to main content
Man on probation for domestic assault charged with killing ex-girlfriend, her uncle
Man on probation for domestic assault charged with killing ex-girlfriend, her uncle

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors on Monday charged a 25-year-old man with killing his ex-girlfriend and her uncle earlier this month.  

The man, Lavelle D. Hayes, of the 9400 block of Glenark Drive, was on probation for three domestic assault charges at the time of the shootings. 

Hayes is accused of shooting Bhritnay Taylor and her uncle, Adrian Burns, after Taylor tried to break up with Hayes, court documents said. 

Taylor brought her uncle with her just before noon Aug. 7 to the 1800 block of Bahama Court in Ferguson to break up with Hayes, because she was worried about how he would react, a court document said.

At one point during the conversation, Hayes pulled out a gun, shot Burns in the back of the head and Taylor multiple times. 

Police found Burns in the front seat of a car and Taylor's body in the road, according to the initial police report

Hayes was at large as of Monday, officials said in court documents. Data from Hayes' cellphone showed he got a Lyft ride minutes after the shooting and then fled the state on a Greyhound bus. 

He is facing two charges of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

A St. Louis County judge set his bond at $5 million cash. 

Tags

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

