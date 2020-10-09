Man on probation for punching former Cardinals player charged with parental kidnapping

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Jefferson County man on probation for using a racial slur and punching former Cardinals outfielder Curt Ford in 2015 was charged Wednesday with parental kidnapping.
James C. Street, 43, of the 200 block of Turtle Drive, was charged with parental kidnapping and violating terms of a protection order after authorities say on Tuesday he arranged via Snapchat to meet his 11-year-old daughter and allowed a relative to pick her up from her mother's home.
Police issued an "endangered person advisory" after the girl texted her mother late Tuesday night to say that her father's cousin had picked her up from her mother's home in Arnold and that she was with her father somewhere, charges say. Police later contacted Street and found him with his daughter at Street's current girlfriend's home in the 200 block of Bayless Avenue in south St. Louis County.
Street acknowledged to police that his custodial rights had been revoked and that he knew the girl's mother had a protection order against him, charges say. He told police his daughter "reached out to him on Snapchat but he failed to notify proper authorities that (she) had left her mother's residence."
In July, Street was sentenced to probation for five years on a felony count of assault motivated by discrimination. A judge found Street guilty last year of striking Ford, who is black, after shouting racial slurs and telling him to "go back to Ferguson." The altercation, on March 25, 2015, was at a gas station at Gravois Bluffs Boulevard and Highway 141.
Street did not have a lawyer in the latest case, according to court records. He was being held Friday at the Jefferson County Jail.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.