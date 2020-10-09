Man on probation for punching former Cardinals player charged with parental kidnapping

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Jefferson County man on probation for using a racial slur and punching former Cardinals outfielder Curt Ford in 2015 was charged Wednesday with parental kidnapping.

James C. Street, 43, of the 200 block of Turtle Drive, was charged with parental kidnapping and violating terms of a protection order after authorities say on Tuesday he arranged via Snapchat to meet his 11-year-old daughter and allowed a relative to pick her up from her mother's home.

Police issued an "endangered person advisory" after the girl texted her mother late Tuesday night to say that her father's cousin had picked her up from her mother's home in Arnold and that she was with her father somewhere, charges say. Police later contacted Street and found him with his daughter at Street's current girlfriend's home in the 200 block of Bayless Avenue in south St. Louis County.